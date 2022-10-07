By Matthew Roscoe • 07 October 2022 • 22:14

A MASS shooting has been reported in Esterel Canada which has reportedly left three victims, including one who has links to Inna Yashchyshyn, the woman who infiltrated Donald Trump’s inner circle.

Police are currently on the hunt for an armed gunman who carried out a mass shooting in Esterel Canada at around 12.45 pm (local time) on Friday, October 7.

Three people have reportedly been injured.

According to local reports, one of the men targeted was Valeriy Tarasenko, the ex-business partner of Inna Yashchyshyn, a Russian speaker from Ukraine, who managed to infiltrate Mar-a-Lago and Donald Trump’s inner circle.

Fusillade à L'Estérel

Selon le collègue @felixseguin , un des hommes visés est Valeriy Tarasenko, l'ex-partenaire d'affaires d'Inna Yashchyshyn, une russophone originaire d’Ukraine, qui a réussi à infiltrer Mar-a-Lago et le cercle restreint de Donald Trump.@tvanouvelles pic.twitter.com/Z8M6V8zsHx — Yves Poirier (@poirieryvesTVA) October 7, 2022

CBC Canada reported that the incident occurred in the parking lot of the Estérel Resort, off Fridolin-Simard Road on Dupuis lake.

Initial reports suggest that those that were shot are not in serious condition.

However, police are on the hunt was the suspect.

The Canadian news outlet citing Radio-Canada said the gunman fled the scene of the crime in a black SUV.

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with more information when it is made available.

