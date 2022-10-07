BREAKING: Spanish Navy Santa Maria class frigate on fire in Rota, Cadiz

By Matthew Roscoe • 07 October 2022 • 23:28

VIDEO footage circulating on social media on Friday, October 7 reportedly shows the Spanish Navy Santa Maria class frigate on fire in Rota, Cadiz.

According to local reports, a fire has broken out on the Spanish frigate Santa Maria on the eve of a mission at the naval base in Cadiz’s Rota.

Navy sources explained that the fire, which has not caused any personal injury, broke out in the ship’s hangar, an area at the stern where the helicopters are normally placed.

No reasons have been given as to the cause of the blaze as yet and the area at the stern was not housing any aircraft at the time of the fire.

Video footage shows the extent of the blaze.

Another video of the fire onboard the Spanish frigate this evening pic.twitter.com/iIqw5ct5JY — Intel Air & Sea (@air_intel) October 7, 2022

Another video shared by Twitter user @air_intel shows was taken from the ship next to the Spanish frigate of the fire.

A video taken from the the ship next to the Spanish frigate of the fire tonight pic.twitter.com/XNBBsiTDDM — Intel Air & Sea (@air_intel) October 7, 2022

The fire has been controlled and extinguished with the navy’s own resources, as reported by eldebate.com.

The Navy is now set to launch an investigation to determine the origin of the fire and assess the damage that the frigate may have suffered.

The Santa María was due to leave the Rota naval base next Sunday to join the European force EUNAVFOR, which is carrying out the Atalanta operation in the Indian Ocean to combat piracy in this area, the news outlet reported.

Spanish journalist Estaban Villarejo shared multiple videos of the blaze alongside the caption: “Fire on the frigate Santa María of the @Armada_esp. in Rota.”

Incendio en la fragata Santa María de la @Armada_esp. En Rota. pic.twitter.com/L7MX4z4Sax — Esteban Villarejo (@Villarejo) October 7, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.