BREAKING: Unknown UAV reportedly shot down over Russia’s Shaykovka Air Base in Kaluga Oblast

By Matthew Roscoe • 07 October 2022 • 12:25

ACCORDING to early reports coming out of Russia on Friday, October 7, an unknown UAV was reportedly shot down over Russia’s Shaykovka Air Base in Kaluga Oblast.

The unknown UAV has reportedly been shot down over the runway of a military unit in the Kaluga region – from there 270 km to Moscow.

According to Russian news outlet Readovka: “The UAV itself, presumably, was launched from the territory of Ukraine, not far from the border with Russia, in this case it managed to fly about 200 km to the target.

“However, according to another version, it was launched by the DRG from the territory not far from the unit.”

The outlet added: “It is known that the drone could not cause any serious damage, it was shot down in the air on approach.”

Shaykovka AB is home to the 52nd Guards Heavy Bomber Regiment with Tu-22M3 bombers and is located over 200km from Ukraine.

“An explosion occurred at the airfield near Kaluga, a drone fell, there were no casualties,” the region’s governor told RIA.

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information as it is made available.

