Credit institutions to provide face-to-face financial services in all municipalities in Spain

By Anna Ellis • 07 October 2022 • 14:46

Nadia Calvino, chaired the meeting with the banking employers' associations. Image: Spanish Government/Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation

A meeting between the First Vice-President of the Government, Nadia Calvino, and the banking associations was held on Friday, October 7, in which a roadmap was agreed upon.

The roadmap comes with the aim of ensuring that credit institutions guarantee access to face-to-face financial services for all citizens of Spain. This commitment comes in the hope that it will favour the fight against depopulation and contribute to an appropriate territorial structuring.

The agreement establishes a framework for action that will be articulated with full respect for competition regulations to guarantee at least one point of access to face-to-face banking services through different modalities for the more than 660,000 people residing in the 3,230 municipalities that do not have this service.

Measures are also included to ensure the maintenance of face-to-face banking services in those municipalities that currently have only one access point.

The associated entities will have a period of six months, extendable by a further six months, to ensure the implementation of at least one access point.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.