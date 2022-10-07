By Anna Ellis • 07 October 2022 • 14:22
Culture and sports policies to get a massive budget increase. Image: Andrey Burmakin/Shutterstock.com
This allocation compared to the budget for 2022, is an increase of 13.5 per cent.
The Minister of Culture and Sport, Miquel Iceta, who presented the accounts at a press conference confirmed that “these are budgets expressly designed to strengthen the cultural industries.”
“They are designed to contribute to the creation of new audiences and to protect the workers in the cultural sector. This is in line with the aim of this government to protect the social majority in the face of the crisis caused by the war in Ukraine.”
Iceta added that “the budgets earmarked for the Culture and Sports industry are, for the first time, considered to be public goods of a preferential nature, due to their nature as the backbone of society, just like Health and Education.”
