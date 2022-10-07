By Anna Ellis • 07 October 2022 • 13:18

Denia Town Council organises a coastal cleaning day requesting volunteers. Image: Denia Town Hall

The councillor for Ecological Transition, Maite Perez Conejero, pointed out that Denia Town Council is asking for the collaboration of its citizens to join in the coastal clean-up day Per una mar neta that will take place on Sunday, October 16.

The event will start at 8:00.AM in the fishing area of the port of Denia. Participants will have free parking in the car park provided by the Fishermen’s Guild of Denia.

At the entrance, participants will be given the necessary tools for cleaning which can be done in several ways. By walking along the coast, along Les Rotes, the breakwaters of the port of Denia and the beaches of Punta Raset and Albaranes.

By boat (kayak, paddle surf, canoes and others) collecting any floating waste found during the navigation.

Or, by diving in the established areas: Cap de Sant Antoni marine reserve, the natural reserve of the seabed (Marineta Cassiana and the southern area of the cape) and the northern area of the port of Denia.

The event will have an estimated duration of 90 minutes and afterwards, everything that has been collected will be weighed.

At noon, a sculpture made by the fallero artist, Rafa Cheli, using the scrap metal collected in the port of Denia in previous editions of Per una mar neta will be presented.

Anyone interested in taking part in the event should register by sending an email to mailto:volunt[email protected] or pop along on Sunday, October 16, and register at the meeting point.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.