European dairy farmers to receive bonuses for sustainability practices from Arla dairy cooperative

By Betty Henderson • 07 October 2022 • 10:38

European dairy farmers belonging to Arla can now rack up bonuses for sustainability practices

European dairy cooperative, Arla, announced payment bonuses for farmers that comply with its new sustainability targets on milk production.

More than 8900 members of the cooperative will be eligible for bonuses of €0.003 per kilogram of milk produced in a sustainable way. Farmers produce around 1.2 million tonnes of milk per year. Farmers can meet targets by using sustainable animal feed and renewable energy among other criteria announced in Arla’s ‘sustainability initiative’.

The programme aims to help the dairy cooperative reach its targets of net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and reducing emissions on farms by 30 per cent per kilogram of milk produced.

Announcing the initiative, Arla’s chair, Jan Toft Nørgaard, said “The milk price Arla farmers will receive for their milk will not only depend on fat, protein and quality, it will also depend on their activities on sustainability”.

This adds to Arla’s growing list of sustainability measures in recent years, including bonuses for farmers who submit climate data and providing guidance on how to reduce carbon footprint.

The move represents a step towards sustainability being a focus of Europe’s food and agriculture industries.