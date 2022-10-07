By Anna Ellis • 07 October 2022 • 13:29

Finestrat's solidarity walk for World Breast Cancer Day. Image: Finestrat Town Hall

On Sunday, October 16, Finestrat is going on a Solidarity Walk in favour of the Spanish Association Against Cancer.

The event is to coincide with World Breast Cancer Day which is celebrated on Wednesday, October 19.

With a minimum contribution of €5 for the Spanish Association Against Cancer, the event is open to all those who want to spend a Sunday enjoying the natural environment and collaborating in solidarity.

If you would like to participate you can register on Monday, October 10, or Tuesday, October 11, from 10:00.AM until midday at the headquarters of the Associacio de Dones de Finestrat, located at Carrer Nou, n 5 in Finestrat (historic centre).

This year the walk will start at 9:00.AM. from the crossroads of La Fonteta. The route will pass through the Cantereria, the Camí de La Vila, the old Camí de l’Alfas and then go back up to the historic centre.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.