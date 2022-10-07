By Anna Ellis • 07 October 2022 • 7:48

Free entry to a night of swing and classical jazz "The Swing Notes". Image: Rojales City Council

The free entry event is taking place on Saturday, October 15, at 8:00.PM at the Capitol Theatre in Rojales, Calle Malecon de la Encanta 1.

The musical group is made up of Nacho Luri on vocals, Joan Saldana on sax, Luis Suria on piano, Andres Lizon on double bass and Curro García on drums.

The event is being organised by: the Department of Culture, Equality, Historical and Natural Heritage of Rojales.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.