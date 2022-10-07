By Anna Ellis • 07 October 2022 • 7:48
Free entry to a night of swing and classical jazz "The Swing Notes". Image: Rojales City Council
The musical group is made up of Nacho Luri on vocals, Joan Saldana on sax, Luis Suria on piano, Andres Lizon on double bass and Curro García on drums.
The event is being organised by: the Department of Culture, Equality, Historical and Natural Heritage of Rojales.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
