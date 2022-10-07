By Matthew Roscoe • 07 October 2022 • 13:48

Germany accidentally issued visa to a known Russian spy this summer. Image: 19srb81/Shutterstock.com

THE government of Germany reportedly issued an entry visa to Germany to a suspected Russian spy this summer, as reported on Friday, October 7.

According to information from SPIEGEL, the Russian, who is classified as a spy by an intelligence service of another European country, first applied for a visa in Moscow in July.

After submitting the application, he was invited to the Russian Consulate General in Germany’s Leipzig for a visa interview, which he failed after objections from the secret services were noticed. His application was rejected on the spot.

However, over the course of some negotiations carried out by German embassy staff in Russia, the Russian side is believed to have raised the case again and “asked for a favourable examination,” as reported by the German media outlet.

In August, the man submitted a new application.

It was at this second attempt that the German consular “no longer recognised any suspicion of espionage” and subsequently, he was granted the visa.

Germany’s Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) had even marked the alleged Russian spy as someone who was not allowed to be granted a visa.

The mistake has reportedly now been recognised and the Russian man’s visa has been declared invalid.

