By Anna Ellis • 07 October 2022 • 8:00

International tourism figures close to pre-pandemic levels. Image: Spanish Government/Industry, Trade and Tourism

The Spanish government have confirmed that spending by international tourists in Spain in August was close to the pre-pandemic level.

With data accumulated in the first eight months of the year, the arrival of international tourists to Spain exceeded 48 million (83 per cent of the same period pre-pandemic) and spending reached €63,898M (92 per cent of the same period in 2019).

The Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, confirmed: “The expectations we had of recovering nine out of ten pre-pandemic international tourists in the central months of the summer, July and August, have been fulfilled.”

“Spain has experienced an extraordinarily high tourist season and, for the moment, we are facing the autumn without inflation and the uncertainty caused by the war hindering this tourist reactivation.”

The minister added: “The recovery of 93 per cent of the seats scheduled by airlines to fly to our country during the month of October is an example of this.”

By source country, the UK was the main source market, with 1.8 million tourists, followed by France with 1.6 million and Germany with 1.1 million.

