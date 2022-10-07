Belarus’ Lukashenko calls Putin “a leader of great power” on his 70th birthday

By Matthew Roscoe • 07 October 2022 • 9:58

Belarus' Lukashenko calls Putin "a true leader of great power" on his 70th birthday. Image: Asatur Yesayants/Shutterstock.com

Belarus’ President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin to congratulate him on his 70th birthday, on Friday, October 7.

Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrates his 70th birthday today and one of his closest allies, Belarus’ President Aleksandr Lukashenko, has congratulated him.

“Please accept my warmest congratulations on your anniversary. Being a true leader of great power, you make deliberate and difficult decisions in order to ensure the independent development of the Russian Federation, and protect the traditions and values of the Russian people,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The Belarus president said that “he cherishes open and trusting relations with the Russian President and an equal and fruitful dialogue, which serves to strengthen the allied Belarusian-Russian ties.”

“Recently, this has clearly manifested in the closer integration of our countries. I am convinced that together Minsk and Moscow will adequately respond to global challenges and reach a new level of strategic partnership.

“I wholeheartedly wish you, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, excellent health, constructive accomplishments for the benefit of the Russian state and long years in a circle of loving family and reliable friends,” the message read.

The news comes after Lukashenko to the nation of Belarus that “From October 6, all price increases are FORBIDDEN. Forbidden!”

