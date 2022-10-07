By Matthew Roscoe • 07 October 2022 • 15:51

Arrests made at Marbella club for drug trafficking and offering police bribe money. Image: Policia Nacional/Official

SPAIN’S National Police arrested two men in a well-known Marbella club on drug trafficking charges and for attempting to bribe officers with a HUGE sum of money to look the other way as reported on Friday, October 7.

The two men arrested at the well-known club in Marbella for drug trafficking offences were caught with eight grams of pink cocaine, 25 grams of cocaine, 18 MDMA pills, and 1.7 grams of marijuana in their possession – as well as a significant amount of cash which they offered to the officers to avoid arrest.

The two men, aged 24 and 37, were caught in the car park of the club in possession of the drugs and cash as part of the National Police’s Prevention and Reaction Unit (Unidad de Prevención y Reacción -UPR-).

The UPR is an “operational plan for police response to retail drug trafficking and drug consumption in leisure and entertainment areas, places and premises”.

According to local reports, officers inspected a vehicle belonging to one of the men and searched the suspects.

As a result of the search, officers discovered eight grams of pink cocaine, 25 grams of cocaine, 18 MDMA pills, 1.7 grams of marijuana and pink pills apparently containing narcotic substances, as well as 10,000 euros in cash, 300 British pounds, 200 American dollars, seven mobile phones and the vehicle itself.

The men were subsequently arrested but not before attempting, in vain, to bribe the officers.

