07 October 2022

More than 8,000 trees to be planted around Barcelona's city districts. Image: Barcelona City Council/Parks and Gardens

The planting campaign began on Thursday, October 6, with teams from Parks and Gardens to get support as part of the city’s maintenance plan Cuidem Barcelona.

The campaign comes in addition to an exercise to plant over 55,000 plants and flowers in the spring earlier in the year.

Citywide checks were carried out in the last quarter of 2021 with a view to reducing the number of empty tree beds. The exercise counted 8,911 empty beds, 465 of which will be paved over due to services running underneath them or other impediments making it unfeasible to plant trees in them.

Planting campaigns are organised according to the time of year and type of tree (cold or warm climates). A number of variables come into play between the removal of a tree and the planting of another in the same tree bed, such as the task of felling the tree, removing the trunk and roots, the availability of specific trees (category and species), the location and specific time of year for planting etc.

