Outpouring of tributes for local Almeria singing legend Jill Farmiloe. Image: Jill Farmiloe/Facebook

THERE has been an outpouring of tributes for local Almeria singing legend, Jill Farmiloe, who sadly passed away on September 24.

A service of Remembrance for Jill’s life took place at Mojacar Pueblo Cemetery on Monday, October 3, at 12 pm.

In place of flowers, donations in memory of Jill were gratefully received by the MACS Cancer Support Group.

Tributes to the sad news were quick to flood in to Facebook.

Bedar Village People posted: “Sad news. So very shocked and saddened to hear of the death of the vivacious singer Jill Farmiloe.”

“On behalf of those who knew her and so very many people did, we send our sincere condolences to her family. Rest in peace Jill. You were a true character.”

Shoestring Productions added: “It is with the saddest of hearts that the Shoestring family share with you the passing of our dear friend, member, supporter and super talented unique entertainer Jill Farmiloe.”

“Our hearts are broken and our love and sincere condolences go to Simon and also Jill’s devoted mother Ruth. Rest in Eternal Peace dearest girl. Rock those heavenly clouds. You will remain in our hearts forever. Xx”

The Euro Weekly News family are saddened to hear of Jill’s death and offers her friends and family our thoughts and prayers.

