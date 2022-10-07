By Matthew Roscoe • 07 October 2022 • 23:17

WATCH: Video reportedly shows birthday message to Putin on Royal Palace in Spain's Madrid. Image: @spiritum2020/Twitter

AN UNCONFIRMED video circulating on social media reportedly shows a birthday message for Putin being displayed on the wall of the Royal Palace in Spain’s capital of Madrid.

As people around the world celebrated the 70th birthday of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a video showing a birthday message reportedly appeared on the wall of the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain on Friday, October 7.

The video was shared by Twitter user @spiritum2020 alongside the caption: “The collapse of Western hegemony that has begun is irreversible. It won’t be like before. Happy birthday, a man who is changing the world!” – Madrid.”

“El colapso de la hegemonía occidental que ha comenzado es irreversible. No será como antes. ¡Feliz cumpleaños, hombre que está cambiando el mundo!”. – Madrid pic.twitter.com/UmhnD3jjwL — carlos984 (@spiritum2020) October 7, 2022

According to the social media user, Miami, New York, Rome and Madrid all congratulated Putin on his birthday, adding that the president’s words have appeared on buildings in various parts of the world.

🎉Miami, Nueva York, Roma y Madrid felicitaron a Putin por su cumpleaños

Las palabras del presidente han aparecido en edificios en varias partes del mundo.

“Este Occidente no tiene derecho moral a tartamudear siquiera sobre la libertad de la democracia. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IaUpV6m7jj — carlos984 (@spiritum2020) October 7, 2022

The unverified video comes after Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov shared a video of “more than 20,000 elite fighters” lined up in Chechnya to wish Vladimir Putin a happy 70th birthday.

“We started today’s significant day with a solemn formation of the power units of the Chechen Republic,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

“The event was dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the President of Russia, Supreme Commander Vladimir Putin. More than 20,000 elite fighters lined up on the parade ground to support the course of the head of state and congratulate him on his anniversary.”

He added: “I warmly greeted these worthy sons of the Chechen people, who are ready at any moment to defend the Motherland and fulfil any order of our outstanding leader.

“With a single voice of twenty thousand, we congratulated Vladimir Putin on his birthday, securing this moment with our glorious battle cry: ‘AKHMAT-POWER!’

“The truth is behind us, which means that we will be even stronger and will certainly win! Long live Russia! Long live our national leader Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin!”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.