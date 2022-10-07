Robles visits Ukrainian military personnel

By Anna Ellis • 07 October 2022 • 14:02

Margarita Robles, during her visit to the Air Deployment Support Squadron (EADA) at the Zaragoza Air Base. Image: Spanish Government/Ministry of Defence

The Minister of Defence, Margarita Robles, visited the Air Deployment Support Squadron (EADA) at the Zaragoza Air Base, where 19 Ukrainian military personnel are receiving training as part of the Ministry of Defence’s sustained support commitment to Ukraine.

Whilst in Zaragoza, Robles reiterated her firm support for Ukraine, the Spanish government confirmed on Friday, October 7.

The Ukrainian military is being instructed by EADA personnel on the use of the anti-aircraft system, which will allow them to operate autonomously in the area of operations.

The training has been divided into two parts, one for system operators and one for maintenance personnel (armourers, mechanics and electronics).

Robles confirmed: “Beyond the training that you are learning here, I wanted to convey to you the support, affection and recognition of the whole of Spain for Ukraine.”

Robles added: “Spain feels very close to Ukraine, and we are going to support them until Ukraine wins this war completely. We are very pleased to be able to help them. Ukraine is setting an example to the world, it is an example for all citizens and also for the Spanish military.”

