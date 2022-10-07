By Anna Ellis • 07 October 2022 • 13:01

September leaves a hotel occupancy rate of almost 80 per cent in Altea. Image: pikselstock/Shutterstock.com

The month of September ended with a high hotel occupancy rate in the town of Altea. According to the data registered in the different establishments of the town, 78 per cent of the hotels were full.

The Councillor for Tourism, Xelo Gonzalez, confirmed that: “78 per cent is a great figure for a month like September. This is proof that the Tourism Council’s commitment to de-seasonalising tourism is translating into results.”

“As in previous months, national and European tourists are the predominant ones, and therefore, the ones to whom our campaigns continue to be directed,” he added.

Between the tourist information point in the Placa de l’Esglesia and the Tourist Info, the Tourism Council recorded 2,141 visitors which is twice as many as in the same period last year, when there were 1,099. As on other occasions, local and regional information, culture, festivals and gastronomy were the main enquiries.

As far as the origin of the visitors accessing these information points is concerned, most of them are from Spain, mainly from the Valencian Community, Madrid, Murcia and the Basque Country.

International visitors came mainly from the United Kingdom, France and Holland.

