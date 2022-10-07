Spain and Germany’s higher education relations

By Anna Ellis • 07 October 2022 • 7:20

Joan Subirats and Bettina Stark-Watzinger. Image: Spanish Government/Department of Education

On Wednesday, October 5, Spain and Germany signed an agreement to intensify relations in higher education.

The Minister for Universities, Joan Subirats, met with his counterpart, the Minister for Education and Research of the Federal Government of Germany, Bettina Stark-Watzinger, during the German-Spanish Summit.

During the meeting, the two ministers agreed to sign a Declaration to raise the profile of the commitment to strengthen ties in the field of higher education, recognising training as a basic pillar for the advancement of both countries.

Joan Subirats confirmed: “We welcome the fact that the Declaration of Intent we are signing today will allow us to learn in situ about Germany’s policies, programmes and actions on common challenges.”

Germany has extensive experience and a proven track record in areas that are of great interest to Spain, such as the retraining of the working population, dual university education and the university model at the service of social needs and a more sustainable future.

