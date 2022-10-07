By Anna Ellis • 07 October 2022 • 13:51

Teulada-Moraira taking control of pests. Image: Teulada-Moraira City Council

During the month of October mosquito pest prevention and control services will be carried out in the municipality.

The mosquito control service in the municipality in October is divided into two different services: catalogued mosquito breeding sites in the municipality and scuppers to control tiger mosquitoes.

The treatment of the scuppers and catalogued points will take place on Thursday, October 20.

On Friday, October 14, all children’s playground furniture will be disinfected.

In addition to these actions, preventive treatments are being carried out to avoid the appearance of pine processionary caterpillars. Work will be carried out spraying biological products in the municipality’s large pine groves such as outside the San Vicente Ferrer public school in Teulada, Sendera Portitxol, Platgetes, Calle Rio Jalon, Calle Oviedo, Camino Viejo del Portet, Calle Ifach and Calle Tarragona.

Endotherapy techniques are also used for this work, which consists of drilling holes in the trunk of the pine tree and then injecting systemic products that are dispersed through the tree’s sap. In this way, the larvae of the pine processionary feed on the needles of the tree and die when they are ingested.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.