By Anna Ellis • 07 October 2022 • 7:39
Torrevieja's street food market and free concerts. Image: Torrevieja City Council
Music and food can be enjoyed free of charge from Friday, October 21, until Sunday, October 23, in the Parque de la Estasión.
You can also enjoy concerts including a Beatles Tribute Band and a Rolling Stones Tribute Band.
The event is offering free entry to the park to watch the concerts and great prices on food with meals between just €2 and €10.
The concert programme is as follows:-
Friday, October 21
9:30.PM – Pablo Carbonell
Saturday, October 22
Midday – Clown Edy
1:30.PM – Days of Radio, music from the 80s and 90s
7:30.PM – Epi Epi (children’s music group)
10:00.PM – Control Stone (Rolling Stones Tribute Band)
Sunday, October 23
12:30.PM – Alberto Celdran
1:30.PM – The Liverpool Band (Beatles Tribute Band)
