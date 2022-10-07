By Anna Ellis • 07 October 2022 • 19:44
UK Government releases excess mortality figures presumed caused by the hot weather. Image: UK Government/UK Health Security Agency
This is the highest excess mortality figure during heat periods observed since the introduction of the Heatwave plan for England in 2004, the UKHSA confirmed on Friday, October 7.
In July, some places in England recorded temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius for the first time in recorded history and UKHSA issued its first-ever Level 4 Heat Health Alert. From July 17 to July 20, when temperatures were at their highest, there were an estimated 1,012 excess deaths in those aged over 65.
These figures demonstrate the possible impact that hot weather can have on the elderly and how quickly such temperatures can lead to adverse health effects in at-risk groups.
Similarly, ONS analysis from the same timeframe – June to August 2022 – for all age groups and for England and Wales, shows a recorded 3,271 deaths above the 5-year average. This represents a 6.2 per cent increase. This is slightly higher than the UKHSA figure as it does not exclude deaths from COVID-19, those under the age of 65 and does include data for Wales.
Isabel Oliver, Chief Scientific Officer at UKHSA, said: These estimates show clearly that high temperatures can lead to premature death for those who are vulnerable. Higher excess deaths occurred during the hottest days this year and a warming climate means we must adapt to living safely with hotter summers in the future.”
“Prolonged periods of hot weather are a particular risk for elderly people, those with heart and lung conditions or people who are unable to keep themselves cool such as people with learning disabilities and Alzheimer’s disease,” she added.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
