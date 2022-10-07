By Matthew Roscoe • 07 October 2022 • 16:43

WATCH: HUGE structure fire near Eram Park Lake in Tehran, Iran. Image: @vahid/Twitter

A HUGE structure fire has reportedly broken out near Eram Park Lake in Tehran, Iran on Friday, October 7.

Videos circulating on social media show the extent of the HUGE fire near Eram Park Lake in Tehran, Iran, which is reminiscent of the fire that broke out at the high-rise Telecom building in Changsha China last month.

The video, shared by Twitter user @Vahid, has since gone viral having been shared over 300 times.

The caption reads: Video received from ” ⁧‫#آتش‌سوزی‬⁩ in Lake Eram.”

People commented on the shocking footage.

“An hour ago, there was a sound of a fire alarm, now I understand where it is burning and what kind of smoke can be seen from the window.”

یک ساعت پیش یه عالمه صدای آژیر آتش‌نشانی اومد ، الان فهمیدم کجا میسوزه و دود چی از پنجره معلومه.#مهسا_امینی https://t.co/73VJZbjrBF — میو‌میو (@Irissandlilies) October 7, 2022

Another wrote: “The day before yesterday, I heard the news of the destruction of the Iran Restaurant Cafe (the oldest building in the College Crossroads) and today the Khorram Casino Hotel was also set on fire. In the midst of all this painful news, the destroyers of the country’s architectural heritage are still working.”

پریروز خبر تخریب کافه رستوران ایران (قدیمی‌ترین ساختمون چهارراه کالج) رو فهمیدم و امروز هم آتیش گرفتن هتل کازینوی خرم.

وسط اینهمه خبر دردناک نابودگران میراث معماری مملکت همچنان مشغول کارند. https://t.co/owUHyxDxno — سروش (@seenmiim) October 7, 2022

According to Mashreq report, Maleki, the spokesman of the Tehran fire department, said that “In the area of ​​Eram Park, an old four-story building that was abandoned caught fire due to the carelessness of the workers in the roof, and accordingly, a lot of smoke-filled that area.

“Immediately, two stations were sent to the scene of the accident and the fire has been extinguished. This building is not located in the traffic area of ​​citizens and fortunately, no one was injured.”

As noted, distressing footage emerged of a huge fire at the high-rise Telecom building in Changsha, China on Friday, September 16.

