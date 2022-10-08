By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 October 2022 • 17:14

Guardia Civil - Image Antonio Suarez Vega / Shutterstock.com

A mummified 60-year-old woman has been found in her flat after a cousin asked the Guardia Civil to investigate her whereabouts.

Announcing the find on Saturday, October 8 a spokesperson said that the woman’s remains were found in Asturias on Thursday after officers conducted an investigation.

A woman from Tenerife in the Canary Islands had asked for help after she had been unable to contact her cousin for some years, saying that she had news for her.

Officers who investigated found the remains of the woman who hailed from Luanda in her flat. She had apparently died in her living room unbeknown to neighbours and other residents in the block.

Forensic investigators say the woman died at least two years ago, alone and without family or friends.

What makes the story more bizarre about the mummified 60-year-old woman, is that no one noticed she was missing or that she had died. It is also not clear how no one came to query the lack of payments for services to the flat.

