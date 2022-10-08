Amber Heard finds refuge in Mallorca under a false identity

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 October 2022 • 18:04

Actress Amber Heard has been confirmed as having moved to a small village in Mallorca following the loss of her court case involving her former husband Johnny Depp.

A report by Spanish news site 20minutos on Saturday, October 8 said that the actress who had been seen out and about on the Island had moved to the small town of Costitx.

She is said to be living under an assumed name among the 1,300 inhabitants.

Confirmation by Diario de Mallorca said that she has rented a large home from the family of María Antonia Munar, former president of the Consell de Mallorca. She was imprisoned in 2013 for corruption.

Heard is believed to be living with her surrogate daughter Oonagh Paige and her partner, the director of photography Bianca Butti. The pair have been together since 2020.

Locals have said that the actress is leading a very normal life in the village, being able to go unnoticed in visits to the park and local stores and restaurants. They say that she has not attempted to hide from them but is using the alias Martha Jane Cannary, taken from the name of the American heroine and explorer Calamity Jane.

Actress Amber Heard who was ordered to pay her ex $10 million (€10.2 million) has not provided local media with any interviews or updates on her plans, preferring rather to keep a low profile.

