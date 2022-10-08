Serbian President claims Bill Clinton demanded Hungary attack Serbia during 1999 NATO operation

By Matthew Roscoe • 08 October 2022 • 15:03

Serbian President claims Bill Clinton demanded that Hungary attack Serbia during 1999 NATO operation. Image: K2 images/Shutterstock.com

SERBIAN President Aleksandar Vucic claimed that former US President Bill Clinton demanded that Hungary attack Serbia during the NATO operation in Yugoslavia in 1999, as reported on Saturday, October 8.

US President Bill Clinton reportedly demanded that Hungary attack Serbia by land from the north during the NATO aggression in 1999, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in an address to the nation on October 8.

“As for Kosovo, now I’ll tell you something that you didn’t know,” he said.

“In 1999, Hungary was supposed to attack Serbia with ground forces, which [Hungarian Prime Minister] Viktor Orban confirmed to me and allowed me to tell the public about it.”

He added: “American President Bill Clinton demanded from him like the British, so that they attack the Republic of Serbia from the north, so that we stretch our forces to Vojvodina, which Viktor Orban refused and was under great pressure.

“He was helped to cope with this pressure in the White House by [German Chancellor] Gerhard Schroeder.”

Vucic also claimed that Margaret Thatcher subsequently reproached Orban and “because of his refusal, more British soldiers died.”

“That’s all the love you can talk about with them,” he concluded.

The NATO military operation in Yugoslavia “Allied Force” began on March 24, 1999, and lasted 78 days, as reported by Russian news outlet TASS.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.