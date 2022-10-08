BREAKING NEWS: Serial killer Peter Tobin dies in prison

The serial killer Peter Tobin has died in prison where he was serving three life sentences.

According to HMP Edinburgh Tobin died on Saturday, October 8 after being taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Tobin fell ill on Wednesday and was moved from the prison where he is serving life sentences for murdering schoolgirl Vicky Hamilton, 19-year-old Dinah McNicol and Polish student Angelika Kluk.

Now in his mid-seventies, police always believed that Tobin had murdered more people but they were unable to link him to any of the unsolved murders. His previous properties were searched at length by police but they found no further bodies.

Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, he killed and hid her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006.

Later that year he killed Vicky Hamilton and Dinah McColl whose bodies he buried in his garden in Margate, where police found them 17 years later.

Tobin, a murderer, rapist and paedophile never admitted guilt for the crimes he carried out

The murderer, rapist and paedophile was said to have been in “total denial” about his crimes and never admitted his guilt for the killings he carried out. The police say that efforts to get him to do the right thing yielded no results. with Tobin in denial he refused to cooperate or to provide any further details

Over the years, police have looked at hundreds of other unsolved murders to see if they could also be linked to Tobin.

That operation, codenamed Anagram, began in 2006 and was wound down in 2011.

Officers believe Tobin had at least 40 aliases and 150 cars during his life to hide his tracks as he targeted vulnerable women.

The passing of serial killer Peter Tobin won’t be mourned, however, he does take to the grave with him details of any further murders that he may have committed.

