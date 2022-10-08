By Matthew Roscoe • 08 October 2022 • 9:56

BREAKING UPDATE: More people dead following explosion at petrol station in Co Donegal, Ireland. Image: @interirish/Twitter

IRISH police have confirmed that another four people have been killed as a result of the explosion at a petrol station in Co Donegal, Ireland on Friday, October 7.

UPDATE 9.56 pm (October 8) – Irish police have confirmed that seven people have been killed as a result of the explosion at a petrol station in Co Donegal, Ireland.

In a statement, Irish police said on Saturday, October 8: “An Garda Siochana can now confirm seven fatalities as a result of this incident – three fatalities were confirmed yesterday; four fatalities are now confirmed overnight.

“The search and recovery for further fatalities continue.

“Eight persons were transferred to hospital for medical attention yesterday.”

UPDATE 11.37 pm (October 7) – Irish police have confirmed that three people have been killed as a result of the explosion at a petrol station in Co Donegal, Ireland.

Three people have died following the Donegal Applegreen petrol station explosion in the Creeslough area of Co Donegal, Ireland, Ireland’s gardai confirmed on Friday, October 7.

A garda spokesperson said: “At this time, An Garda Síochána can confirm there has been three fatalities as a result of this serious incident.

“This continues to be an ongoing operation and An Garda Síochána are not in a position to provide further information on casualties at this time.

“An Garda Síochána continue to request that any road users intending to travel to the Creeslough area for any reason consider alternative routes as Emergency Services continue to deal with this ongoing incident.”

UPDATE 6.55 pm (October 7) – Ambulance crews on the scene at a petrol station in Co Donegal, Ireland following a huge explosion have informed the media that multiple people have been injured and taken to hospital.

According to local reports, Letterkenny University Hospital urgently launched a “Major Emergency Plan” following the explosion at the Applegreen Service Station in Creeslough, Co Donegal on Friday, October 7.

A spokesperson for the hospital said: “Letterkenny University Hospital is dealing with a serious incident, with multiple injured people requiring immediate attention.

“The hospital has moved to Major Emergency Standby as it deals with this incident.

“We are appealing to the public not to come to the Emergency Department unless it is an emergency. Please contact your GP or NOW doc service in the first instance.

“NowDoc has increased staffing this evening to help deal with any additional demands.”

ORIGINAL 6.03 pm (October 7) – A HUGE explosion destroyed a petrol station in Ireland on Friday, October 7.

Images circulating on social media show the scary scenes in Creeslough, Co. Donegal (Ireland) after a huge explosion decimated a local petrol station.

The pictures shared by Twitter user @interirish show the devastation.

“Thoughts and prayers for the people of Creeslough, Co. Donegal. Apparently, the local petrol station exploded. Hope everyone is ok,” they wrote.

Thoughts and prayers for the people of Creeslough, Co. Donegal. Apparently the local petrol station exploded. Hope everyone is ok. pic.twitter.com/uODada0kAu — Erenagh (@interirish) October 7, 2022

According to local reports, emergency service crews are on the scene of the incident which occurred around 3 pm on Friday, October 7.

The explosion at the premises caused damage to surrounding cars due to falling debris as onlookers surveyed the destruction of the Applegreen Service Station station located on the outskirts of the village of Creeslough, Co Donegal.

A tweet from the Ambulance Service said: “A number of ambulances are attending the scene of a serious incident at a service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal. Please avoid this area at the moment if possible.”

A number of ambulances are attending the scene of a serious incident at a service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal. Please avoid this area at the moment if possible. — National Ambulance Service 🇮🇪🚑 (@AmbulanceNAS) October 7, 2022

A spokesperson for the company told irishmirror.ie: “Applegreen is aware of a serious incident at its dealer-operated location at Creeslough in Co Donegal.

“Emergency services are on the scene and are dealing with the incident.”

One person on the scene has reported “some fatalities”. This is yet to be confirmed.

“Terrible tragedy in #Creeslough today. Some fatalities and many injured. Detours and road closures in place.”

Terrible tragedy in #Creeslough today. Some fatalities and many injured. Detours and road closures in place. #Donegal pic.twitter.com/6qZO0NLlbp — CG007 (@CG00715) October 7, 2022

This is a breaking news story, we will update you with further information as it is made available.

