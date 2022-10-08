WATCH: Russia blames Ukraine for huge fire in Leninsky district of Russian-occupied Donetsk

By Matthew Roscoe • 08 October 2022 • 12:06

WATCH: Huge fire breaks out in Leninsky district of Russian-occupied Donetsk. Image: @mariesantoli/Twitter

VIDEOS circulating on social media show a huge fire in the Leninsky district of Russian-occupied Donetsk on Saturday, October 8.

According to early reports, the fire broke out in the Leninsky district of Donetsk and is raging on the Shirokoye side after a few powerful explosions.

One person on Twitter said that the plumes of smoke were from Ukrainian strikes in Donetsk city, Donetsk Republic, West Russia.

HAPPENING NOW⚡️ Plumes of smoke from Ukrainian STRIKES on Mirny microdistrict in Donetsk city, Donetsk Republic, West Russia. https://t.co/SQzLDPUpZn pic.twitter.com/x9jOkeRZG1 — Marie SANTOLINI (@MarieSantolini) October 8, 2022

Донецьк "Ленинский район Донецка: что-то горит в стороне Широкого после мощных разрывов." pic.twitter.com/kxuhPsxXoB — Gulli_ver (@Gulli_ver_sn) October 8, 2022

Further images show the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Leninsky district of Donetsk.

about the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Leninsky district of Donetsk. The Shiroky side of the microdistrict is on fire. pic.twitter.com/NmuwWel7ht — Sprinter (@Sprinter99880) October 8, 2022

According to RIA, the fire was a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

As smoke rising into the sky is visible from various points of the city, RIA notes that the source of the fire is not yet known.

The news of the fire in Russian-occupied Donetsk comes after a huge explosion destroyed part of Russia’s Crimean Bridge on Saturday, October 8.

Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee claims that it was a truck that exploded on Russia’s Crimean Bridge which led to the ignition of seven fuel tanks and the partial collapse of two spans of the bridge. The head of Crimea’s parliament blames Ukraine for the explosion.

Russian news agency TASS said that the explosion on Russia’s Crimean Bridge was the result of “a lorry being blown up on the Crimean bridge,” according to Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC).

“Today at 06:07, a truck exploded on the automobile part of the Crimean bridge from the side of the Taman Peninsula, which resulted in the ignition of seven fuel tanks of the train, following in the direction of the Crimean Peninsula,” NAC said.

“There was a partial collapse of two automobile spans bridge. The arch over the navigable part of the bridge is not damaged.

“At the scene, measures are being taken to establish the circumstances of the explosion and eliminate its consequences.”

The head of Crimea’s parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, said that the explosion was the result of “Ukraine Vandals”.

