By Matthew Roscoe • 08 October 2022 • 11:33

Florida warns young males against Covid-19 mRNA vaccine citing "increased risk of cardiac-related death". Image: pickingpok/Shutterstock.com

FLORIDA State Surgeon General recommended “against the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines for males ages 18-39 years old,” citing an “increased risk of cardiac-related death.”

In the early hours of Saturday, October 8, Florida’s Joseph A. Ladapo released an analysis on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines which showed an increased risk of cardiac-related death among men 18-39.

“Today, we released an analysis on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines the public needs to be aware of,” he said.

“This analysis showed an increased risk of cardiac-related death among men 18-39.”

He added: “FL will not be silent on the truth.”

Today, we released an analysis on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines the public needs to be aware of. This analysis showed an increased risk of cardiac-related death among men 18-39. FL will not be silent on the truth. Guidance: https://t.co/DcWZLoMU5E

Press Release: https://t.co/Y0r9yepi7F — Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD (@FLSurgeonGen) October 7, 2022

Dr Joseph A. Ladapo announced new guidance regarding mRNA vaccines after the Florida Department of Health (Department) conducted an analysis through a self-controlled case series, which is a technique originally developed to evaluate vaccine safety.

“This analysis found that there is an 84 per cent increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination,” the statement read.

“With a high level of global immunity to COVID-19, the benefit of vaccination is likely outweighed by this abnormally high risk of cardiac-related death among men in this age group. Non-mRNA vaccines were not found to have these increased risks.”

It added: “As such, the State Surgeon General recommends against males aged 18 to 39 from receiving mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Those with preexisting cardiac conditions, such as myocarditis and pericarditis, should take particular caution when making this decision.”

Surgeon General Dr Joseph Ladapo added: “Studying the safety and efficacy of any medications, including vaccines, is an important component of public health.

“Far less attention has been paid to safety and the concerns of many individuals have been dismissed – these are important findings that should be communicated to Floridians.”

Following the recommendation from Florida’s State Surgeon General “against the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines for males ages 18-39 years old,” citing an “increased risk of cardiac-related death”, people reacted to the news on social media.

Thomas Massie wrote: “Florida Surgeon General says COVID-19 mRNA shots are associated with an increased risk of cardiac-related death among men 18-39, and recommends against COVID-19 mRNA shots for males ages 18-39. Biden should NOT be mandating these shots.”

Florida Surgeon General says COVID-19 mRNA shots are associated with an increased risk of cardiac-related death among men 18-39, and recommends against COVID-19 mRNA shots for males ages 18-39. Biden should NOT be mandating these shots. https://t.co/YyIr6eCUtJ — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) October 8, 2022

Another person wrote: “This is the Surgeon General of Florida. This isn’t an Anti Vax Conspiracy theory. He says their is an 84% increase in Myocarditis cases for males 18-39 leading to death. I say These jabs are not safe. Do Not Take Anymore.”

This is the Surgeon General of Florida. This isn’t an Anti Vax Conspiracy theory. He says their is an 84% increase in Myocarditis cases for males 18-39 leading to death. I say These jabs are not safe. Do Not Take Anymore. https://t.co/OltcZoo8qA pic.twitter.com/brPAKZlUwf — Chris (@chrislittlewoo8) October 8, 2022

“Another conspiracy theory comes true. We sacrificed young and healthy to save the old and unwell,” wrote another.

While one person questioned the data, writing: “Is this misinformation by your standards?”

Is this misinformation by your standards?https://t.co/MpmrxGfDn8 — Branny N Coke (@BrannyNcoke) October 8, 2022

American journalist Dan Rather also questioned the call to not get vaccinated by the Florida Surgeon General: “I will never understand the animosity over COVID booster shots and vaccines in general. Vaccines may have alleviated more human suffering than any other invention. So to all those denigrating science and medicine please get a life. And I mean that literally.”

I will never understand the animosity over COVID booster shots and vaccines in general. Vaccines may have alleviated more human suffering than any other invention. So to all those denigrating science and medicine please get a life. And I mean that literally. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) October 7, 2022

The news comes after a rise in UK deaths related to an “irregular heartbeat” were reportedly killing more people than usual.

On Tuesday, September 20, the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that more people than usual have died this year and a rise in “irregular heartbeat” deaths could be the reason.

The data revealed that excess deaths due to cardiac arrhythmias were up in March and April.

