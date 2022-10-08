Germany confirms sabotage brings railway network in the north to a standstill

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 October 2022 • 19:58

Deutsche Bahn train - Image cc/kafeeeinstein

German has confirmed that sabotage brought the railway network in the north of the country to a standstill this morning, Saturday, October 8.

According to the country’s Minister of Transport, Volker Wissing, trains were paralysed for around three hours due to sabotage of the cable network.

Wissing said: “Deutsche Bahn, has had to interrupt all train traffic in the north of the country this morning due to acts of sabotage in the cable network.

He went on to tell reporters that the cables which “were intentionally and premeditatedly cut” are “indispensable for rail traffic to operate safely.

“Due to the quick handling of the crisis by Deutsche Bahn and in coordination with the Ministry of Digital Affairs and Transport, the train service can still be resumed in the morning.”

He said damaged cables have been found in two areas but did not elaborate, but added that federal police were investigating what they say is a deliberate criminal act. At this stage, they have no evidence as to who or what is responsible or why the cables were damaged.

Sources quoted by “Bild” say that the attack against the so-called GSM-R cables (Global System for Mobile Communications – Railway or Global System of Mobile Communications for Railways) requires specific knowledge to selectively interrupt them.

That would suggest someone with knowledge of the rail network rather than vandals.

All trains are once again running as normal although some delays have been experienced after Germany confirms sabotage brings the railway network in the north to a standstill.

