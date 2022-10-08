Minute silence this weekend in Landes, France for FC Born footballer El Bekkai Khaldi who died suddenly while training

By Matthew Roscoe • 08 October 2022 • 13:48

Minute silence this weekend in Landes, France for FC Born player El Bekkai Khaldi who died suddenly while training. Image: FC Born/Facebook

FC Born footballer El Bekkai Khaldi died suddenly while training for his club this week and the Landes football district in France will hold a minute of silence at all games this weekend.

Footballer El Bekkai Khaldi died suddenly while training for his club FC Born (Mimizan-Pontenx) on Wednesday, October 5 and it was announced that a minute of silence will be observed at all games in France’s Landes football district.

“It is with sadness that we learn of the sudden death of El Bekkai KHALDI, FC Born player, during training last night,” Landes football district said at the time.

“In the name of Landes football, President Loreto GUAGLIARDI sends his deepest support to the co-presidents and all the licensees of FC BORN and presents his sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of El Bekkai KHALDI.”

The statement added: “In his memory, a minute of silence will be observed this weekend on all the grounds of the Landes Football District.”

On Saturday, October 8 a funding page was set up for the player’s family following Bekkai Khaldi’s sudden death.

“Hello to all, this common pot has been created to help the family of EL Bekkai in the context of his funeral.

“With this small online service, participating in a common pot has never been so easy! Hide your identity and/or the amount of your contribution if you wish.

“It’s up to you: take part in complete security, with just one click and without registration!”

Reports from France said that despite the rapid intervention from people at FC Born’s training ground on Wednesday, October 5, El Bekkai Khaldi could not be revived and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

El Bekkai Khaldi, believed to be in his 50s, reportedly felt unwell, collapsed and died.

The news comes after Mariano Ondo, a 23-year-old footballer who played for Rapido de Bouzas, a team that plays in the RFEF Third Division, died following a training session on Wednesday, September 14.

Guinean footballer Mariano Ondo died after he fainted due to feeling unwell at the end of a training session in Banapa (Equatorial Guinea).

