By Matthew Roscoe • 08 October 2022 • 0:04

WATCH: Large explosion rocks Russian-occupied Illovaisk, Donetsk Oblast. @NOELreports/Twitter

FOOTAGE of a HUGE fire following a large explosion in Russian-occupied Illovaisk, Donetsk Oblast has begun circulating on social media.

According to early reports, a large explosion was felt in Russian-occupied Illovaisk, Donetsk Oblast on Friday, October 7, followed by a HUGE fireball.

“Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked Illovaisk. The city is burning 🥵 🔥” one person wrote.

Military expert Rob Lee shared two videos of the incident.

“Ukrainian forces have targeted Russian positions in occupied Ilovaisk with precision strikes,” @WarMonitor wrote on Twitter.

Ilovaisk, a city in Khartsyzk municipality, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine is known as a major regional railroad hub.

It has been de facto under the military occupation of Russia and administered by the Donetsk People’s Republic since 2014.

The news comes after two Russian Tu-22M3 bombers were reportedly destroyed after UAV shot down over Russia’s Shaykovka Air Base in Kaluga Oblast.

Originally it was reported that an unknown UAV was shot down over Russia’s Shaykovka Air Base in Kaluga Oblast.

However, LB.ua sources suggest that the drone took off from the territory of Ukraine and flew 200 km from the border without any problems.

Apparently, the Russian air defence systems failed to launch or were unable to intercept.

