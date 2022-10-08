Marbella Film Festival continues with Musketeer and We Are the Apocalypse

By Sally Underwood • 08 October 2022 • 10:38
Film maker Charles William Lane. Image: EWN
Short films Musketeer, starring Pirates of the Caribbean actor Kevin McNally, and We Are the Apocalypse, written and directed by ex-Nirvana manager Charles William Lane, will premiere alongside Terry Stone documentary 25 Years of UK Garage at the Red Dog Cinema, Marbella.
The Euro Weekly News spoke to Lane, a TV producer for CNN in New York, about his own short film, the first he has ever directed.
He told the EWN: “I’d previously written a feature screenplay and its won a few awards, thought I’d make a short and get it produced.
“We are the Apocalypse is based on an art collective who want to become terrorists and kidnap the president. They end up kidnapping the wrong guy however, a grumpy old art critic, and it all goes wrong.
“It’s a black comedy, and it had its first premiere in LA at the Chinese Theatre where it went down really well. I’m hoping people will enjoy it here.”
He added: “It’s my first film and it was quite an experience. I definitely had to come to Marbella when they said it was up for an award.”
The EWN also spoke to Brit Daniel Drema, director of short film Through Their Eyes, a look at the world of speed dating.
He explained: “We used one actor and then 30 people improvising speed dating.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from London, Sally is based on the eastern Costa del Sol and is a journalist for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.