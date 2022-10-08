By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 October 2022 • 16:50

McDonald's. Image: Ken Wolter/Shutterstock.com

16:38 (October 8) – McDonald’s has been overrun by demand for its new adult Happy Meal

The meal was launched in the U.S. just last week and has already become a McDonald’s best-seller with customers clamouring to buy the product which comes with a collectable and nostalgic toy.

So much has the demand affected outlets that staff have taken to social media to ask customers not to buy the meal, with staff saying they are overwhelmed by the response and are battling to cope. Many outlets are said to be struggling to fulfil the orders on time leaving staff both exhausted and customers irritated.

One worker has taken to Reddit to say: “The new Adult Happy Meals are killing me,” whilst another said: “The most difficult aspect of this promotion for the team is the sheer volume of these meals that we are selling.”

Others have asked customers not to order the meals which with come four different collectable figures from the Cactus Plant Flea Market brand. Each meal offers the choice of a big mac or 10 nuggets, as well as fries and a drink.

A statement from McDonald’s said: “Everyone remembers their first Happy Meal as a child…and the feeling of not being able to sit still while you dig to see what’s inside (…). Now, we’re reimagining that experience in a whole new way, this time, for adults.”

The promotional meal is only available for a short time, although given its popularity it may be extended, as well as rolled out internationally. or now the company is not saying.

08:00 (September 30) – McDonald’s is to launch a Happy Meal for adults later this year according to a report by news site NPR.

The announcement on Thursday, September 29 said that the company will be offering the meal for a limited time only, adding that it had teamed up with the fashion streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market to release an adult meal box.

The box, it is understood, will come complete with a classic character toy.

Starting next Monday the meal will be available in US stores, however, there has been no confirmation whether the deal will be rolled out across stores worldwide.

The box, the company said, would allow adults a little nostalgia and will come with a meal and a classic McDonald’s character: Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie and newcomer Cactus Buddy.

The box will also be accompanied by a promotion that could see purchasers of the meal winning prizes.

For now, fans of McDonald’s will have to wait and see whether the company will launch a Happy Meal for adults outside of the US, which sources say will largely depend on the success of the promotional campaign.

