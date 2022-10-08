New Memecoin Big Eyes Coin set to break trends as it aims to edge past Cardano and Polkadot in 2023

By EWN • 08 October 2022 • 10:48

Existing blockchains like Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) are often loaded with users and pending transactions. The network sometimes experiences lags and crashes when it can’t scale up to accommodate the user traction. The Ethereum blockchain compensates for the lags by charging higher fees due to the energy it expends to process each transaction. To this end, many other blockchain systems, like Cardano (ADA) and Polkadot (DOT), have been designed to scale quickly to execute transactions effectively, regardless of the traffic. In this article, we will compare how Big Eyes Coin (BIG) could fair against Cardano (ADA) and Polkadot (DOT) in 2023.

Cardano’s (ADA) Key Features

Cardano (ADA) runs on a new generation blockchain model termed double-layer blockchains. This arrangement enables the network to process up to a million transactions per second. The blockchain can scale up according to the rate of traffic it experiences.

The Cardano blockchain has a settlement layer that stores user accounts and wallet information. The proof of stake consensus protocol, Ouroboros, is in charge of validating transactions on the network and is located in the settlement layer. The other layer, Cardano Computing Layer, deals with processing blockchain transactions through smart contracts.

Cardano (ADA) allows the creation of native tokens on the blockchain, like Ethereum. The newly created tokens can use smart contracts provided the developers enable it on the platforms. Cardano’s official token ADA is used for trading on DEXs with other coins. It is also used for decision-making by members when making changes to the token’s protocol. ADA sells for about $0.427 on several exchanges, which is reasonable.

Polkadot (DOT) – Connecting Blockchains

Polkadot (DOT) is one of the most successful cross-chain tokens in the cryptocurrency market, ranking 13th on CoinMarketCap’s charts. Its primary objective is to enable communication between blockchains, so users don’t have to use intermediaries to trade and exchange tokens.

Polkadot (DOT) is listed on CoinGecko for about $6.26. The network’s native token, DOT, is used for staking and making protocol-related decisions. It is designed to facilitate asset transfer without using decentralized exchange platforms. Polkadot’s protocol enables it to complete transactions quickly, relative to other blockchains. The system has a main blockchain connected to accessory chains, called parachains. The combination is in line with the decentralization objective of cryptocurrencies while allowing the Polkadot network to scale efficiently as traffic on the platform increases.

What is Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?

Big Eyes Coin has little in common with Cardano and Polkadot, but its rise to popularity is remarkably similar to those of Cardano (ADA) and Polkadot (DOT). The platform is gaining a significant following in the cryptocurrency market due to its supportive community and the user-friendly features in its protocol.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a memecoin with various objectives. Unlike the recent memecoin trends, the developers intend for the coin to achieve self-sustenance soon after launch. They plan to accomplish this by incorporating attractive features such as an NFT club, regular social media stunts, and listing on popular DEXs across the cryptocurrency market.

According to its whitepaper, the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) network will add an NFT marketplace to its existing features. This will go a long way to boost BIG’s value. The developers plan a trade center that ranks among the top ten best NFT platforms. The NFT club promises to attract users from all over the crypto space, as the developers have stated there will be no network charges attached to NFT trade and exchange on the platform.

Another source of attraction on the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) platform is the giveaway the developers announced recently. The giveaway will reward ten users that could get their hands on grabbing 100,000 BIG tokens and the other winners sharing 150,000 tokens. The draw will take place in December, and all users who bought tokens by then could benefit.

So here’s a chance to be a part of one of the best crypto projects. Follow the links below to join the presale of Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored