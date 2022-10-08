By Matthew Roscoe • 08 October 2022 • 9:12

Russian President Vladimir Putin launches emergency investigation into explosion on Russia's Crimean bridge. Image: Harold Escalona/Shutterstock.com

RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin ordered the creation of a government commission to oversee the investigation into the explosion on the Crimean bridge, as reported on Saturday, October 8.

Following the explosion, which has seen part of the Crimean bridge collapse, Putin ordered a government commission to be set up and an investigation launched into the cause of the incident.

Putin received reports on the state of emergency from Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, the heads of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Alexander Kurenkov and the Ministry of Transport Gennady Savelyev, as well as the heads of law enforcement agencies, as reported by RIA.

According to the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov, the government commission is being set to find out the “causes of the emergency and deal with the immediate elimination of the consequences.”

The heads of the Krasnodar Territory and Crimea, representatives of the Russian National Guard, the FSB, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will also be included in the investigations.

The president also instructed the ministers Savelyev and Kurenkov to go to the place of the emergency, the spokesman said.

The head of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, suggested that “Ukrainian vandals” damaged the bridge.

According to Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC), “Today at 06:07, a truck exploded on the automobile part of the Crimean bridge from the side of the Taman Peninsula, which resulted in the ignition of seven fuel tanks of the train, following in the direction of the Crimean Peninsula.

“There was a partial collapse of two automobile spans bridge. The arch over the navigable part of the bridge is not damaged.

“At the scene, measures are being taken to establish the circumstances of the explosion and eliminate its consequences.”

