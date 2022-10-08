Putin turns 70 to little fanfare or celebration in Russia

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 October 2022 • 22:31

Russian President Vladimir Putin Image: Harold Escalona Shutterstock

Vladimir Putin turned 70 on Friday but there was little fanfare or celebration in Russia, an uncharacteristically quiet event for the leader.

According to the news site 20minutos on Saturday, October 8 the media in Russia tiptoed past the event.

By all accounts, orders came from above that nothing was to be made of the president’s birthday and that publicity should be avoided.

Putin turned 70 which prompted some to say that is the reason for downplaying his birthday, with one telling Russian media outlet Meduza: “Why draw attention to the fact that our president has been of retirement age for a long time?”

But with many other countries have presidents of the same age or older it would seem there is more to the story, but for ow no one is saying. Putin certainly likes to be seen as a strong man, often appearing topless, and it may be that image that he seeks to maintain that has resulted in the decision.

However, after 22 years in power and in danger of losing grip on Russia and its people given the disastrous foray into Ukraine, there may well be other reasons for downplaying the event.

Allies of the presidents have honoured him with gifts and well wishes with the Telegraph reporting that Alexander Lukashenko, the dictator from Belarus, presented him with a tractor made in that country.

The president of Tajikistan is said to have presented him with mountains of melons and watermelons from Central Asia, which were piled on the grounds of the palace where Putin met with leaders of former Soviet states.

Critics of Putin who turns 70 to little fanfare or celebration will be quick to jump on the symbolisation of the event as a weakening of the man and his grip on the country

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.