By Matthew Roscoe • 08 October 2022 • 15:21

Russia reportedly shoots down over 20 Ukrainian HIMARS MLRS shells in latest combat update. Image: Evgeniyqw/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to its latest combat update on Saturday, October 8, Russia’s Defence Ministry reported that more than 20 shells of Ukrainian HIMARS MLRS had been shot down over the past 24 hours.

Russian air defence systems reportedly shot down 21 shells of Ukrainian HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, Russia’s Defence Ministry’s press service said on October 8.

“Twenty-one shells of the US HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system were shot down in the air near the settlements of Ilovaysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novaya Kakhovka, Nikolskoye and Kakhovskaya HPP, as well as a Tochka-U ballistic missile near the settlement of Chervony Mayak in Kherson Region,” the update said, as reported by RIA.

“Additionally, Russian air defence forces shot down 12 Ukrainian drones, including one Bayraktar-TB2, in Mykolayiv, Kherson, Kharkiv regions, the DNR and LNR during the day [on Friday, October 7],” it concluded.

On Friday, October 7, an unknown UAV was reportedly shot down over Russia’s Shaykovka Air Base in Kaluga Oblast.

However, LB.ua sources suggested at the time that the drone took off from the territory of Ukraine and flew 200 km from the border without any problems.

Apparently, the Russian air defence systems failed to launch or were unable to intercept.

And as a result of a kamikaze drone attack military airfield, two Tu-22M3 long-range strategic missile-carrying bombers were reportedly destroyed.

Earlier on October 8, Ukraine revealed Russia’s latest combat losses.

Another 12 Russian drones were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Friday, October 7, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Around 380 more soldiers from Russia were killed by Ukrainian forces, which saw the number of Russian soldiers that have lost their lives fighting in the conflict rise to around 62,060, according to Ukraine’s MoD.

Six more Russian tanks were destroyed as well as 18 more Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.