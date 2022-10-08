By Matthew Roscoe • 08 October 2022 • 9:27
BREAKING: Russia's State Duma calls the explosion on Crimean Bridge a "declaration of war". Image: SHOT/Telegram
Deputy Oleg Morozov told RIA Novosti that the explosion on Russia’s Crimean Bridge was “a blatant terrorist war is being waged against us.”
“Moreover, the long-announced terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge is no longer just a challenge, it is a declaration of war without rules,” he said.
Morozov added that if there is no “adequate” response, such incidents will occur more often.
“If we keep silent in response and do not give an adequate response, such terrorist attacks will multiply,” he said.
The head of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, suggested that “Ukrainian vandals” damaged the bridge.
According to Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC), “Today at 06:07, a truck exploded on the automobile part of the Crimean bridge from the side of the Taman Peninsula, which resulted in the ignition of seven fuel tanks of the train, following in the direction of the Crimean Peninsula.
“There was a partial collapse of two automobile spans bridge. The arch over the navigable part of the bridge is not damaged.
“At the scene, measures are being taken to establish the circumstances of the explosion and eliminate its consequences.”
Following the incident, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the creation of a government commission to oversee the investigation into the explosion on the Crimean bridge on Saturday, October 8.
