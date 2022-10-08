TOP 3 Cryptocurrencies to invest in right now: Polkadot, Big Eyes Coin, and THORChain

By EWN • 08 October 2022 • 10:48

Cryptocurrencies have recently gained popularity as a new option to make a profitable investment. Polkadot (DOT) and THORChain (RUNE) are two of the most profitable cryptocurrency projects. So many people are trying to figure out which of them has the best chance of success.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a recent and popular meme coin on the cryptocurrency market, appears to have achieved the recognition that most crypto projects can only dream of, with Polkadot (DOT) and THORChain (RUNE) whales describing it as a “goldmine.”

Polkadot (DOT) – The Cross-Chain Platform

Polkadot (DOT), a blockchain created in 2016, allows users to create interconnected, personalized parachains. Each parachain interfaces with the main relay chain and shares the security of the mainnet.

It combines and secures specialized blockchains while also facilitating data transit. These cross-chain transactions are secure while maintaining full compatibility.

Polkadot’s ecosystem makes use of DOT as its native coin, and it has three primary uses:

Holders can use Polkadot’s (DOT) governance mechanism to vote on future project improvements.

On the relay chain and several parachains, users can pay network transaction fees.

To become validators, users can invest a substantial sum of DOT.

Polkadot (DOT) intends to serve as the Web 3 infrastructure layer, linking and bridging numerous blockchain networks. It guarantees that digital assets and data are safely transported and without loss. Polkadot (DOT) is not restricted to blockchain tokens and may transmit any blockchain data.

Through the Polkadot (DOT) Relay Chain, the Polkadot (DOT) protocol may link public and private chains, permissionless systems, oracles, and other technologies, enabling the secure exchange of data and transactions between these many blockchains. Staking for operations and security, network administration, and bonding currencies to join parachains are the three main uses.

THORChain’s (RUNE) Successes

THORChain (RUNE) is a community-driven decentralized liquidity network that allows users to exchange cross-chain crypto assets without incurring temporary losses (temporarily losing full asset custody during the exchange). It enables simple asset swapping by using the permissionless properties of blockchain technology and eliminating the need for order books to source liquidity.

It is a secure and transparent network that prioritizes the security of assets that are locked and those that are transferred on the network. THORChain (RUNE) includes a variety of security-enhancing measures, such as bug bounty awards and on-chain solvency verification. This assists the network in establishing trust with consumers and community members.

RUNE is the liquidity protocol’s native token and base currency. With around 250K watchlists, the crypto asset is quickly gaining the attention of crypto fans. RUNE provides governance, security, and other critical aspects of the THORChain (RUNE) ecosystem.

It had a lifetime high of $21. 26 but presently trades for less than $5 in the single digits. Analysts have identified THORChain (RUNE) as one of the cryptocurrencies that could make a progressive run in the coming months, adding to the list of altcoins to closely monitor.

What is Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has a specific objective to aid in the restoration of a critical component of our environment, the oceans. To tackle ocean challenges and risks, a charity wallet containing 5% of BIG tokens will make regular gifts to ocean conservation sanctuaries. Furthermore, 1% of NFT fees will be donated directly to the charity wallet.

Cryptocurrencies frequently overlook the importance of their communities. Big Eyes Coin will never do so. The network pledges to prioritize its community by organizing regular events, NFTs availability, and giveaways! The most recent tournament offers a 250,000 prize pool distributed to ten selected BIG token holders.

As previously stated, big Eyes Coin (BIG) would host NFTs on its platform. Big Eyes Coin would advocate for an NFT collection among the top ten projects, which might boost its appeal in the crypto market. NFT events will occur in accordance with the seasons, providing you with numerous opportunities to purchase the adorable Anime cat for your NFT portfolio.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has also begun its ascent up the cryptocurrency ladder. It provides its users with NFTs, the opportunity to contribute to charity, and regular prizes to its community. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has raised over $3.5 million in its presale, indicating a bright future.

For More Information On Big Eyes (BIG):

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored