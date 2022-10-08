Tron, GateToken, and Supontis – The three thriving Cryptocurrencies with thriving features.

By EWN • 08 October 2022 • 10:49

Supontis ($PON) is the latest cryptocurrency predicted to join the cryptocurrency reign.

The success of the cryptocurrency market can be traced to certain commitments and characteristics such as easy access, comfortable services, high profiting margin and decentralisation. That describes the cryptpocurrency market, and an ideal cryptocurrency itself. Its best you look out for such features in any cryptocurrency before you make any purchase. So, below we will carefully see three cryptocurrencies traders should get their hands on.

Tron (TRON)

This coin, Tron (TRX), brings a different concept to the cryptocurrency market. It is relevant to the entertainment sector, where it is traded between content providers and content consumers. The content consumers pay TRX in order to access the contents they want on the decentralized applications (dApps). These contents are hosting services, high-speed gaming, online live streaming, amongst others.

Structurally, Tron (TRX) uses a peer-to- peer technology to eliminate intermediary services between content creators and content consumers. This allows content creators to sell their work directly with consumers – without interuption from a middle man. In that sense, the direct service between both parties promotes a cost-effective way of sharing digital products.

Formerly, Tron (TRX) was created on the Ethereum network, but later switched to its blockchain in 2018, and since then, Tron (TRON) has been impressive with its free transaction fee offered to its users. (TRX) is one of the fastest blockchains in the cryptocurrency market, with a transaction speed of up to 2,000 transactions per second, and occurs under three seconds.

GateToken (GT)

To begin, GateToken (GT) is the cryptocurrency created by Gate.io exchange. Also, the Gatetoken can be found on other cool blockchains such as Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain, Binance coin (BNB) and Binance Smart Chain as well. The GateToken has developed to promote zero commission rates for every transaction fee, without long hours of processing time.

Gatechain is the blockchain designed by the Gate.io exchange. Gatechain was created to secure assets, prevent fraud and to operate on low transaction fees. In addition, the gatechain also featires Gatechain Ethereum Virtual Machine (GEVM), an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) with smart contract support. This Gatechain Ethereum Virtual Machine provides an EVM account, that helps build and deploy decentralized applications (dApps) on the gatechain network.

The Gatechain tends to prevent asset theft and offer high-security by a clearing mechanism in the Gatechain Vault Account (GVA). Plus, its delegated Proof of stake consensus mechanism enables the GateToken holders lock their funds, to contribute security. GateToken (GT) holders can partake in all voting programs, both future and present.

Supontis (PON)

Supontis ($PON) stands on a community-driven decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), which indicates its token holders and users are the decision makers. It has been built on of the strongest and established network, BNB Smart Chain. Its ecosystem and operations are centered around its token, $PON.

Building a foundation on BNB Smart Chain, Supontis ($PON) is emerging with high-level security, quick transaction completion speed and low cost of transactions.

$PON is the native cryptocurrency designed by the supontis ecosystem. It is a BEP-20 token through which transactions can be done between blockchains, using a bridge system. On the bridge system, information and tokens can be transferred between exchanges like Ethereum (ETH), Tron (TRON), Fantom & Binance.

Following its Proof of stake Consensus mechanism, Supontis ($PON) will always enable users to contribute to securtiy and stability of the network while gaining rewards. Bigger opportunities are available to users that stake their tokens. The more stakes made, the more the percentage of staking rewards. Luckily now, Supontis ($PON) is still on its presale stage. You should go get some supontis ($PON) for yourself while its cheap.

