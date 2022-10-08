WATCH: HUGE explosion causes Russia’s Crimean Bridge to COLLAPSE

By Matthew Roscoe • 08 October 2022 • 7:25

VIDEOS footage circulating on social media on Saturday, October 8 reportedly shows the moment part of Russia’s Crimean Bridge collapsed following a HUGE explosion and subsequent fire.

Video footage and photographs have captured the moment part of Russia’s Crimean Bridge caught fire and collapsed after a fuel tank exploded.

According to Crimea Railway, a Russian state unitary enterprise, a fuel tank exploded at the tail of a freight train crossing over the bridge.

“No train crew injured in tanker fire on Crimean bridge,” FGUP Crimean Railway said.

“The equipment showed false occupancy on the railway tracks at the railway part of the Kerch Strait crossing. A fuel tanker in the tail of the goods train caught fire. The locomotive with part of the cars has been withdrawn to Kerch station,” it added.

A car park with water and toilets has been set up in Kerch for vehicles unable to drive to the Crimean bridge, authorities said.

Managing editor of Meduza, Kevin Rothrock, shared images and videos of the event on social media, which have been shared thousands of times on Twitter.

Other footage shows the blaze from different angles.

As a result of the incident on the Crimean bridge, the roadbed was damaged. pic.twitter.com/NNwDRTGZzy — Sprinter (@Sprinter99880) October 8, 2022

This one was shared with the caption: “🔥 The Russian soldier/cop is talking on his cellphone and says “Alla and Anatoli, I’m running a little late. Well, in short: the bridge is on fire.” 🔥”

🔥 The Russian soldier/cop is talking on his cellphone and says “Alla and Anatoli, I'm running a little late. Well, in short: the bridge is on fire.” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9jYWdwvzFw — Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) October 8, 2022

Back on Wednesday, July 6, it was reported that Russia feared an attack on the Crimean Bridge from Ukraine and desperately tried to use decoy tactics to draw attention away from it.

The previous week, videos of billowing smoke rolling across the Crimean Bridge (also known as the Kerch Strait Bridge) were the apparent result of a Russian smokescreen exercise, while images and videos making the rounds on July 6 showed a barge full of mirrored reflectors in the waters nearby.

A video showing the barge at the time noted: “Not entirely sure what we’re looking at here, but it seems a barge full of mirrored reflectors is being moved to sit in the middle of the Kerch Strait Bridge. Seems Russian fears of an attack on this bridge are growing by the day…”

