By Matthew Roscoe • 08 October 2022 • 10:26

Zelensky signs decree to recognise four Russian-occupied Kuril islands as territory of Japan. Image: Buy this Image Now/Shutterstock.com

UKRAINE’S President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree to recognise four Kuril islands as territory of Japan, as reported on Saturday, October 8.

Zelensky signed the Decree “reaffirming respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Japan, incl its Northern territories, which remain under the occupation of Russia.”

“On October 7, 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the Decree No. 692/2022 reaffirming respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Japan, including its Northern territories, which remain under the occupation of the Russian Federation,” the decree read.

“The adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the “Address of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to the International Community Regarding the Northern Territories of Japan” and the signing of the aforementioned Decree of the President of Ukraine are important steps that restore historical justice and reaffirm Ukraine’s commitment to the universally recognised principles and norms of the international law.”

It added: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine consistently emphasises that in the modern world there is no place for the use of force to infringe the sovereignty and territorial integrity of any country, in violation of the international law.

“Russia, as an aggressor country, must bear full responsibility for its actions in violation of the sovereign borders of Ukraine and other countries of the world.”

Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter: “Ukraine respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Japan, including its Northern territories occupied by Russia.

“President @ZelenskyyUa affirmed this be his decree following @ua_parliament vote. True to historic facts, international law, and our partnership with Japan.”

In his video address on Friday, October 7, Zelensky said: “An important decision was made today. It’s fair. Legally perfect. Historical. Ukraine confirmed its respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Japan, including its Northern territories, which are still under Russian occupation. Today, I signed the relevant decree.”

“There is a corresponding statement of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. And we call on everyone in the world to make similar decisions. Russia has no right to these territories. Everyone in the world knows this well. And we must finally act. We must de-occupy all the lands that the Russian occupiers are trying to keep for themselves,” he said.

