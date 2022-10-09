Alleged murderer Mayka Kukucova spotted enjoying the Spanish sun following her early release from prison

By Annie Dabb • 09 October 2022 • 15:18

Alleged murderer Mayka Kukucova was spotted enjoying the sun on a Spanish beach having been released from her almost 14 year prison sentence 6 years early after allagedly killing ex-boyfriend Andrew Bush in 2014.

Kukucova was sentenced after shooting Bush twice in the head and once in the shoulder in what she claimed was self defence, having waited for two days for him to return with this new partner to the holiday home he had in Costa del Sol.

The 32 year old Slovakian blonde posted bikini-clad selfies on Instagram which have rendered Andrew Bush’s family outraged, flaunting her new found freedom thanks to her early release. Rachel Bush, Andrew’s still grieving sister, initially responded with shock to the photos. She said that the fact that she had to find out about her brother’s alleged killer’s release was “total madness”, as reported by the Daily Mail.

At the murder trial held in in 2016, Rachel said Kukucova was “carrying on as she’s always carried on with no remorse”. Andrew’s sister also suggested that Kukucova’s defence that “Andy shot himself during a fight” leading to his death was “just bullsh**t as we all know”.

Kukucova has been released on parole, meaning that her sentence hasn’t yet expired. Nevertheless, Rachel has stated that it’s “absolutely ludicrous to think someone can do what she did and be out on the streets so quickly.”

