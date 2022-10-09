By Anna Ellis • 09 October 2022 • 18:26

Berlin stages light festival despite telling its citizens there is an energy crisis. Image: BLUR LIFE 1975/Shutterstock.com

An emergency budget to finance the rapidly rising energy prices is being drawn up.



People should take shorter showers, the Berlin Senate is not supporting Christmas lights this year.

Nevertheless, Berlin’s mayor Franziska Giffey (SPD) is promoting the “Festival of Lights”, which began on Friday, October 7. Well-known Berlin buildings are illuminated in bright colours, Tagesspiegel confirmed on Saturday, October 8.

Giffey who is the patron of the festival has publicly defended herself against criticism: “We are careful with our energy resources, the private organizer is called upon to reduce the electricity requirement by at least 75 per cent compared to previous years.”

The festival is a highlight for Berliners and tourists. “Reducing consumption wisely does not mean that the city has to go dark.”

Giffey added: “Many Berliners and guests of our city from all over the world are looking forward to these wonderful evenings. Every year they offer a great opportunity to rediscover Berlin’s versatility and add another attraction to our city.”

