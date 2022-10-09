UPDATE: Ukraine brutally mocks Russia following explosion on Crimean Bridge Close
Trending:

BREAKING: MASSIVE fire breaks out at Centaurus Mall in Pakistan’s capital of Islamabad

By Chris King • 09 October 2022 • 16:42

MASSIVE fire breaks out at Centaurus Mall in Pakistan's capital of Islamabad

A huge blaze has broken out at the Centaurus mall in the centre of Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital city.

 

An enormous fire has broken out at the Centaurus Mall located in the centre of Pakistan’s capital city of Islamabad. Footage uploaded on social media shows huge clouds of smoke pouring out of the huge building. Some footage also shows flames both inside and outside the tower block.

There are no reports of casualties with the police reporting that the shopping centre was safely evacuated by the Mall’s management. Firefighters are at the scene battling the blaze which is believed to have started in the food court on the top floor before spreading to the lower floors, as reported by bbc.com.

A search operation is reportedly underway inside the premises to locate any missing members of the public. The smoke from the huge fire has been reported by users on social media as being seen from many kilometres away.

This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading