MASSIVE fire breaks out at Centaurus Mall in Pakistan's capital of Islamabad

An enormous fire has broken out at the Centaurus Mall located in the centre of Pakistan’s capital city of Islamabad. Footage uploaded on social media shows huge clouds of smoke pouring out of the huge building. Some footage also shows flames both inside and outside the tower block.

There are no reports of casualties with the police reporting that the shopping centre was safely evacuated by the Mall’s management. Firefighters are at the scene battling the blaze which is believed to have started in the food court on the top floor before spreading to the lower floors, as reported by bbc.com.

A search operation is reportedly underway inside the premises to locate any missing members of the public. The smoke from the huge fire has been reported by users on social media as being seen from many kilometres away.