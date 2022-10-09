Breaking News: Overturned car in toll booth on AP7

By Annie Dabb • 09 October 2022 • 10:45

Image - overturned car Calahonda

On Sunday 9th October, a car was spotted overturned in one of the lanes of the Calahonda toll booth on the AP7. The car is on it’s roof in the toll booth lane outside of the cabin, headed in the direction of Marbella.

Police are yet to arrive at the scene, and currently staff are surrounding the vehicle, in seeming confusion.

The vehicle itself is a small hatchback, full loaded with luggage, however neither a driver nor any other occupants can be spotted at the scene.

Updates to come…

