British lamb exported to US market for first time in 20 years

By Betty Henderson • 09 October 2022 • 19:23

American consumers can once more tuck in to British lamb through breakthrough trade deal

British lamb has been shipped to the US for the first time in 20 years on October 6. It is the result of landmark deal reached last year with the United States Department for Agriculture and will open up a market of more than 300 million people for British lamb producers.

The first consignment of lamb was sent to the US this week by Dunbia from its site in Carmarthenshire, Wales. Industry experts expect that the market will be worth more than €42 million after five years of trade.

British ministers highlighted the cultural significance of the deal between the UK and the US, with Environment Secretary, Ranil Jayawardena, saying, “Tucking into roast lamb for Sunday lunch is quintessentially British – and now millions of American families will now be able to enjoy our top-quality lamb too”.

Trade Secretary, Kemi Badenoch, added, “Seeing our world-class lamb back on American menus is fantastic news for our farmers. Now they can sell to a consumer market of over 300 million people, which support jobs and growth in a vital British industry”.