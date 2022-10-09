Climate activists face 12,000 euros in damages to Raphael’s Sistine Madonna

By Annie Dabb • 09 October 2022 • 9:45

Image -Gemäldegalerie Alte Meister, Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden Photograph: Hans Peter Klut/Elke Estel

“Last Generation”, a young person led activist group, regularly cause revolt with their radical demonstrations. Two of the activists are now being held accountable and are facing 12,000 euros in damages after an attack to the world famous Sistine Madonna by Raphael.

In August of this year, a young man and woman from “Last Generation” stuck themselves with superglue to the golden frame of the 500 year old, world famous Sistine Madonna oil painting by Raphael in the Zwinger gallery in Dresden, Germany. Now, the activists are being held responsible for their actions.

The Renaissance oil painting itself was painted in the early 16th century after being commissioned by Pope Julius II. It is assumed he was prompted to do so after the Vatican received the news that the northern Italian town of Piacenza had joined the Papal States.

According to Dresden State Art Museums, the two activists caused material damages worth 5,000 euros to the painting. Additionally, owing to the closure of the gallery due to their political action, it lost around 7,000 euros income. The 12,000 euros worth of damages will be reclaimed by the State Collection of Art “from the people involved in by virtue of civil rights.

“The attack on the Sistine Madonna isn’t a trivial offence, but a crime” highlighted the Saxony minister of Art, Barbara Klepsch (CDU) in an interview with Bild. It remains questionable whether or not the two perpetrators will receive financial support from the “last generation”. Spokesperson Noemi Mundhaas emphasised that “assuming all the consequences, they include multiple potential prison sentences.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.